Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Smith Barney Citigroup

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $95.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. Research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,070,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 84.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

