140166 Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $40.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by 140166 from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. Snap’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $247,890.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $3,223,502.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,731,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Snap by 70.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.