Goldman Sachs Group Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $47.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

NYSE SNAP opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 67,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,447,575.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,549,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $3,223,502.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,731,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Snap by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

