Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $45.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $318,042.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,843,868.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Snap by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

