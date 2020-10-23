Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.69.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,778 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $247,890.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 258,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

