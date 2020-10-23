JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $42.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Snap stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,049,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $3,223,502.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,731,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Snap by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap by 90.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 246,286 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Snap by 109.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 491,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,504,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 100,877 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

