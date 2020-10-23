Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $42.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 92,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $2,011,041.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,305,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,968,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $12,299,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after buying an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,102,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,130 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

