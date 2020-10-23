Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to Buy by Truist

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $318,042.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,936 shares in the company, valued at $31,843,868.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $3,223,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at $52,731,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Snap by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap by 90.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 246,286 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 491,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,504,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 100,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

