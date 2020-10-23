Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNAP. Truist raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.69.

NYSE SNAP opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 67,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $1,447,575.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,549,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

