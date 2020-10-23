$65.28 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will announce sales of $65.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.91 billion to $67.28 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $60.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $256.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.70 billion to $258.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $279.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $269.43 billion to $289.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $325.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $333.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.24.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

