Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded at Truist

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNAP. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $1,898,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,450,354 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.