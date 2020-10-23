Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.89

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.89 and last traded at $115.86, with a volume of 22457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.14.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.
The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22.
In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $454,458.50. Insiders have sold a total of 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,245 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 498.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,231,000 after buying an additional 2,735,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 208.7% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,564,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,402,000 after buying an additional 1,057,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
