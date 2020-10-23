Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.89

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.89 and last traded at $115.86, with a volume of 22457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $454,458.50. Insiders have sold a total of 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,245 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 498.6% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,231,000 after buying an additional 2,735,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after buying an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 208.7% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,564,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,402,000 after buying an additional 1,057,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

