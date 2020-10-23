Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $318,042.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,843,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,102,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 1,922.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,130 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

