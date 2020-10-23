Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $305,748.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,003,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,708,355.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $2,034,471.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock worth $115,599,148 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Snap by 19.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at $282,000. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

