JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $42.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 upped their price objective on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.69.

SNAP stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 149,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $3,223,502.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,731,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Snap by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap by 90.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 246,286 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Snap by 109.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 491,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Snap by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,504,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 100,877 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

