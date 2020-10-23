Morgan Stanley Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $36.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.69.

Shares of SNAP opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $318,042.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,843,868.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

