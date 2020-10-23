Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $40.00 at JMP Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Snap stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Michael Lynton sold 166,788 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $4,838,519.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,522.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snap by 239.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,587 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,102,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 1,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,130 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

