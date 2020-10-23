140166 Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $40.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at 140166 from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. 140166’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Snap stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $318,042.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,843,868.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,032,705 shares of company stock valued at $115,599,148.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,564,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,299,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,290,000 after purchasing an additional 815,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,495,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,579,000 after purchasing an additional 647,575 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

