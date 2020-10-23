iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Cut by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 815.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

