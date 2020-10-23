Asset Dedication LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Eaton by 59.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $109.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $111.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

