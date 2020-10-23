Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 3,104 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $29.08 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62.

