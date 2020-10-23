Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in The Progressive by 31.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 5.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Benchmark lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

