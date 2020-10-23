Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBDS. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 408,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 164.9% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 15,893 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $27.11 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.