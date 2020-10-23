iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

