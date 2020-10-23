Asset Dedication LLC Sells 26,118 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,118 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 19,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVYE stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

