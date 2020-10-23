Asset Dedication LLC Has $946,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $368.96 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

