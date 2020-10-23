Asset Dedication LLC Buys 1,618 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

