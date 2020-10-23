Asset Dedication LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,606,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,831,000 after buying an additional 149,876 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.