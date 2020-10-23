Asset Dedication LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,606,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,831,000 after buying an additional 149,876 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AbbVie Inc. Position Increased by Asset Dedication LLC
AbbVie Inc. Position Increased by Asset Dedication LLC
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Position Cut by Asset Dedication LLC
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Position Cut by Asset Dedication LLC
Asset Dedication LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC
Asset Dedication LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC
Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 3,104 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF
Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 3,104 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF
Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co.
Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co.
Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF
Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report