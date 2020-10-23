Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12,982.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 28,562 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,809.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 258,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.72) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,220 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.51.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

