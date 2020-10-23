Asset Dedication LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45,080.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886,767 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,178,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,938,000 after purchasing an additional 867,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,992,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,178,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

