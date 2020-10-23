iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Holdings Raised by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $26.80 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43.

