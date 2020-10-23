MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 130.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.7% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $325.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.15. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.76.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.