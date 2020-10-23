MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 3,685 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $632,483,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $205,877,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 5,032,092 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $62,649,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,826,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,832,000 after buying an additional 2,921,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

WMB stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.65, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

