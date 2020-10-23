MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,135,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,312,000 after buying an additional 537,033 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 211.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 757,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,183,000 after buying an additional 514,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after buying an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $12,646,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

