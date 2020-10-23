MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 1,500 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,600.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

RCI opened at $44.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.