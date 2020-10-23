MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ResMed were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ResMed by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in ResMed by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,732. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD stock opened at $182.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

