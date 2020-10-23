MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $185,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 607.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 112.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 141.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.10. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

