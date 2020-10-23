MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 1,595 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,994,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,509,000 after buying an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,271,000 after buying an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after buying an additional 412,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $331.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.54. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

