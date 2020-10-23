MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $386,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Raymond James by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Raymond James by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Raymond James by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 152,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 68,446 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

