SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC opened at $294.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,837.45 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.38.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

