MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average is $127.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.41.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,061.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $124,220.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,727,198 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

