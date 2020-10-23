MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $305,000 Stock Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. AXA increased its position in W W Grainger by 77.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in W W Grainger by 1,643.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.86.

GWW stock opened at $362.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $392.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.37. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

