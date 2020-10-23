MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 1,000 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 64.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Voya Financial by 1,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 619,247 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,106,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 738,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after acquiring an additional 313,370 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $52.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.40. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

