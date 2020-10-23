MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $367,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Discovery by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Discovery by 1,963.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

