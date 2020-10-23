MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $415,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,634 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $159.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $4,357,140.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.