Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,370,000 after purchasing an additional 257,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,177,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,639.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $777.55 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $776.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $727.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.40.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

