Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,250,000 after purchasing an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,583,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,370,000 after purchasing an additional 257,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,177,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,609,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,639.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $777.55 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $776.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $727.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.40.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Equinix Inc Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH
