MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XEL opened at $71.41 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

