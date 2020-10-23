MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 317 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERIE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 35.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth $557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth $799,000. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $230.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.83. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $233.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $657.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.10 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ERIE shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.