Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Southern were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 454.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $60.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

