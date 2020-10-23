MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in 3M were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after buying an additional 65,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

MMM opened at $170.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.